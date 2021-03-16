Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progyny has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $47.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.98. Progyny has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $53.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 434.73 and a beta of 1.83.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Progyny had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Progyny news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 89,650 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $3,649,651.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,876 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $77,272.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,728,343.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 541,534 shares of company stock worth $24,018,379. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

