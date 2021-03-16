Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,621 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Prologis by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Prologis by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,154,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,164,000 after buying an additional 40,345 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Prologis by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 493,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,137,000 after buying an additional 64,796 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Prologis by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 456,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,446,000 after buying an additional 20,248 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its stake in Prologis by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 57,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLD. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.77.

Shares of PLD stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,415. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $112.37. The company has a market cap of $76.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.01.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.09%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

