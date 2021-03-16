ProShare Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 13,141 OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,141 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OCFC. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 636,911 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,866,000 after buying an additional 41,346 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 105,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 70,640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $93,764,000 after purchasing an additional 501,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 5,844.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,260,191 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,477,000 after buying an additional 1,238,993 shares during the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OCFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.71. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $25.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.98.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 5.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.85%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,451 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $33,532.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 23,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $460,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,637 shares of company stock valued at $636,721. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

