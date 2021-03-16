ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEGA. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Pegasystems by 42.1% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PEGA. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie increased their price target on Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $132,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,159.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,984 shares of company stock worth $989,685 in the last three months. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $122.63 on Tuesday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $148.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

