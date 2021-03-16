ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $231,000 in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBNC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Bancorp by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,493 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $12,628,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 350,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,851,000 after buying an additional 93,720 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in First Bancorp by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 304,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,364,000 after buying an additional 51,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 180,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 35,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

FBNC opened at $46.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $48.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.81%. Equities analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FBNC. G.Research cut shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Gabelli cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

In other news, CEO Richard H. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $300,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,380.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

