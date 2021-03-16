ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $251,000 in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Progyny in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the third quarter valued at $201,000. 58.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Progyny news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 89,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $3,649,651.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $203,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 528,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,491,898.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 541,534 shares of company stock valued at $24,018,379 over the last 90 days. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $47.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 434.73 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.98. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $53.48.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Progyny had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PGNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Progyny currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Progyny Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

