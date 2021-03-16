ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 7,467 Shares of The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) by 70.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Michaels Companies were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MIK. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in The Michaels Companies by 317.9% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,419,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,478,000 after buying an additional 1,840,567 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in The Michaels Companies in the third quarter valued at $9,839,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Michaels Companies by 236.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,160,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 814,918 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in The Michaels Companies by 1,007.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 811,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after purchasing an additional 737,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in The Michaels Companies during the third quarter worth about $6,759,000.

NASDAQ MIK opened at $21.91 on Tuesday. The Michaels Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 3.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.07 and its 200 day moving average is $12.47.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12. The Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MIK. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Sunday. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded The Michaels Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Michaels Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.14.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

