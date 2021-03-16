ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,157 First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,157 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BUSE. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in First Busey by 702.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of First Busey by 456.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 9,758 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of First Busey during the third quarter worth about $263,000. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. First Busey Co. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $26.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.42.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Busey had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $103.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.73 million. Equities analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BUSE. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on First Busey from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

