Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 431.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.08.

BDX stock opened at $240.76 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.94. The firm has a market cap of $69.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.19, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

