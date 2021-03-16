Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $3.52 Million Stock Position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) by 8,605.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469,089 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,346,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,062 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,665,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 721,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 466,897 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,590,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,606,000 after purchasing an additional 414,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 720,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 107,825 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.22. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%.

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

