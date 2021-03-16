Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1,256.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALGN opened at $558.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.88 and a 1-year high of $634.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $565.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $468.50.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $1,810,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on Align Technology to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.07.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

