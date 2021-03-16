Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SUI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,473,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,439,482,000 after buying an additional 1,086,658 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,582,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,348,000 after buying an additional 364,666 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,390,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,220,000 after buying an additional 445,815 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,051,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,729,000 after buying an additional 678,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,640,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,652,000 after buying an additional 16,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $150.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.34 and a twelve month high of $157.70. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.15 and its 200 day moving average is $145.45.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.23%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $134,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.14.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

