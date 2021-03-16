Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 56.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 27,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,791 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.5% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 50,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

BAH opened at $80.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.09. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAH. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.09.

In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 20,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,861,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 58,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $5,323,933.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,416 shares of company stock worth $11,799,193. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.