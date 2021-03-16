Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,566 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 735.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $76.13 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $76.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.42). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.55.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

