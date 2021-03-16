Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dudley & Shanley Inc. purchased a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,242,000. Truadvice LLC lifted its holdings in Leidos by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Leidos by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 66,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 14,373 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,937,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in Leidos by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 26,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

LDOS opened at $95.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.40. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.31%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LDOS. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

