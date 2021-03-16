Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Crown by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $97.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.77 and a 200 day moving average of $90.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.97 and a 12-month high of $101.95.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.77.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

