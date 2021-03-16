Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,070,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,537 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $88,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.98. 41,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,654,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.58 and its 200-day moving average is $80.15. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $88.36.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.83.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

