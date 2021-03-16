Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,070,486 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,249 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises about 0.9% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $193,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,905 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,118 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,791,649,000 after purchasing an additional 392,065 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,147,135,000 after purchasing an additional 496,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,549,298 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,186,601,000 after buying an additional 398,830 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $193.70. 418,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,990,966. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.73. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $351.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $328,926.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,510,124.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,405,919 shares of company stock worth $257,864,563 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

