Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $128.14 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,455,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,727 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 0.6% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of AT&T worth $128,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 21,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1,196.5% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 303,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 279,860 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,056,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,663,000 after purchasing an additional 254,239 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 30,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 61,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.94. 891,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,557,934. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $34.06. The firm has a market cap of $213.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

