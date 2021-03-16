Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $57.04 Million Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $57,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 119,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 108,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,707,000 after purchasing an additional 22,621 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 28,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Charter Communications by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

CHTR traded up $16.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $641.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,891. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $345.67 and a twelve month high of $681.71. The stock has a market cap of $124.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.33, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $617.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $628.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.74.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

