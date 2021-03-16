Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 809,279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 176,944 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $60,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.94.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $653,210.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,325,374.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $392,120.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,748,869.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,120 shares of company stock worth $7,969,167. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU traded up $4.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,886,586. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.82. The company has a market cap of $103.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $95.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

