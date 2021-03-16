Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 870 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 231,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $6,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CORT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $25.79 on Tuesday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $31.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.73.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $85.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 8,989 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $253,939.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,228. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gary Charles Robb sold 112,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $3,163,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,738 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,166.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,045,103 over the last 90 days. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CORT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

