Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $7,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,456,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,835,000 after buying an additional 122,665 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 493.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,661,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,196,000 after buying an additional 1,381,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,151,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,383,000 after buying an additional 124,577 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,009,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,714,000 after acquiring an additional 655,314 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 591,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,901,000 after acquiring an additional 183,260 shares during the last quarter.

MCHI opened at $84.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.41. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $97.55.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

