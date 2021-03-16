Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $8.40 Million Stake in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 150.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 640,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 384,210 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Realogy were worth $8,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Realogy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Realogy by 10.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Realogy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Realogy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realogy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

In other Realogy news, CEO Donald J. Casey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,520,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 16,923 shares of Realogy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $278,044.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,254.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RLGY stock opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.20. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $18.94.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.03). Realogy had a negative net margin of 7.68% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RLGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Realogy in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through four segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

