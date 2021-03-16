Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $6,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FN shares. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.78.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $93.12 on Tuesday. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $93.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.75.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. Analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,134. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 13,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total value of $1,160,312.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,536.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,836 shares of company stock worth $2,524,905. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

