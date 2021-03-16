Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 493 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $7,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seeyond lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of MMC stock opened at $118.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.33 and a fifty-two week high of $120.97. The firm has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.16.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.72.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.