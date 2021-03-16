PumaPay Price Tops $0.0014 (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded up 58.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 16th. PumaPay has a total market cap of $41.90 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PumaPay has traded 69.3% higher against the dollar. One PumaPay token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PumaPay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00048925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $369.69 or 0.00653856 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00071108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00026134 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00035556 BTC.

About PumaPay

PMA is a token. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,371,432,231 tokens. PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

Buying and Selling PumaPay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PumaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PumaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.