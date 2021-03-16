Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Carlisle Companies Incorporated Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carlisle Companies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.68. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.87 EPS.

CSL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Longbow Research lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.57.

CSL stock opened at $159.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $97.55 and a one year high of $160.09.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total transaction of $2,340,254.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,139.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,955,643.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,729,972.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

