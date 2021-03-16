Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Issued By William Blair

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) – William Blair reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Driven Brands in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 10th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Driven Brands’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

DRVN has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.13.

DRVN opened at $25.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.86. Driven Brands has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $35.56.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.77 million. The company’s revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Kyle L. Marshall bought 2,220 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $59,895.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 23,546 shares in the company, valued at $635,271.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gabriel C. Mendoza purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.79 per share, for a total transaction of $893,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,477,379.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc automotive repair and maintenance services. The company offers services, such as automotive needs, paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services. Driven Brands Holdings Inc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

