Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Lowered by Analyst

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Rush Street Interactive in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rush Street Interactive’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rush Street Interactive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

Shares of RSI stock opened at $20.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.71. Rush Street Interactive has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $26.55.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $5,686,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Street Interactive

There is no company description available for Rush Street Interactive Inc

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.