Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Cut by US Capital Advisors

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for TC Energy in a report released on Wednesday, March 10th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.08. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TRP. Wells Fargo & Company cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$73.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$70.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.71.

TRP stock opened at C$58.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$55.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$56.27. TC Energy has a 1-year low of C$47.05 and a 1-year high of C$67.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.06. The firm has a market cap of C$58.30 billion and a PE ratio of 12.42.

In related news, Director Joel E. Hunter purchased 3,500 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$61.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$215,661.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at C$246,470.40. Also, Senior Officer Donald R. Marchand acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$58.40 per share, with a total value of C$116,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$116,800. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,750 shares of company stock worth $461,868.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.35%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

