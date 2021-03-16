Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Decreased by Analyst

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of WSFS Financial in a report released on Friday, March 12th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.84. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $169.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.72 million.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $50.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.17. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $55.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 40,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $2,110,471.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,654 shares in the company, valued at $5,412,811.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,746,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,959,000 after purchasing an additional 252,047 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 26,815 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 133,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,007,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $502,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.