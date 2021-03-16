Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for U.S. Bancorp Cut by Piper Sandler (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.98. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stephens raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.45.

USB stock opened at $53.98 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $54.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $81.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 77,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 63,419 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,244,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,004,000 after purchasing an additional 130,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 303,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,145,000 after purchasing an additional 34,234 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

