Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Issued By William Blair

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Vertex in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 10th. William Blair analyst B. Suri now anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. William Blair also issued estimates for Vertex’s FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

VERX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Vertex in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERX opened at $26.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.85. Vertex has a 52-week low of $21.11 and a 52-week high of $39.71.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.15 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,640,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vertex by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,837,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,033,000 after acquiring an additional 27,156 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex by 191.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,722,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,803 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,985,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,367,000. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

