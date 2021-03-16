Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for OMRON Co. Boosted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OMRON in a research report issued on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OMRON’s FY2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on OMRON in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

OMRON stock opened at $80.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.31. OMRON has a 52-week low of $40.81 and a 52-week high of $97.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of OMRON by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OMRON by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of OMRON by 1,446.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in OMRON by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in OMRON by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,387,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,575,000 after purchasing an additional 43,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

OMRON Company Profile

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

