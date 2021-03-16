Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Lowered by Analyst

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SiTime in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 15th. William Blair analyst A. Vecchi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.22 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SITM has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SiTime from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their target price on SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on SiTime from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.71.

NASDAQ SITM opened at $103.25 on Tuesday. SiTime has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $151.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.64 and a beta of 0.75.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,824,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total value of $34,911.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,113.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,094. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,100,000 after buying an additional 257,980 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 253,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,270,000 after buying an additional 165,620 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 368,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,260,000 after buying an additional 140,336 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 380,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,548,000 after buying an additional 136,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SiTime in the 3rd quarter worth $7,693,000. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

