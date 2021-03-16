Qtron Investments LLC Acquires 1,033 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,588 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,420,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 186,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $81,600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,702 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,762,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO traded up $10.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $481.22. 70,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,201. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $466.35 and a 200-day moving average of $410.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.74.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.27, for a total value of $33,692,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,957 shares in the company, valued at $127,637,375.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.57, for a total transaction of $42,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,123 shares of company stock valued at $42,296,570. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

