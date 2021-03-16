Qtron Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 394.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,854 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.63.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.97. The stock had a trading volume of 164,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,159,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.68 and its 200 day moving average is $76.73. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.