Qtron Investments LLC Has $1.33 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Qtron Investments LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,589 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $10,299,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $705,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.3% during the third quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 14,056 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 35.6% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 264,528 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,737,000 after purchasing an additional 69,487 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,828,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,120,105,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,024,654. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $230.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.34.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

