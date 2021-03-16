Qtron Investments LLC Invests $1.18 Million in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 84,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TIMB. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of TIM in the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TIM in the fourth quarter worth $745,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of TIM in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TIM in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TIM in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

TIMB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.77. The company had a trading volume of 7,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,300. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.01. Tim S.A. has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $14.85.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TIMB shares. New Street Research began coverage on TIM in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TIM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded TIM from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

TIM SA operates as a telecommunication company in Brazil. The company offers mobile and fixed telephony, and Internet access via modem, tablet, and mobile phone, as well as ultra-broadband services. It also offers corporate solutions, including fixed voice and advanced data services for small, medium, and large companies.

