Qtron Investments LLC Purchases 253 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.0% of Qtron Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 10,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,862,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 86,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $152,162,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 15,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,748,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,347 shares of company stock valued at $14,442,531 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG stock traded up $35.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,102.12. 63,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,061. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,039.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,761.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 target price (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.