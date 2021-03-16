Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the February 11th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.94.

In other news, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,518 shares of company stock worth $10,651,406. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 367,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,124,000 after acquiring an additional 27,247 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 16,122 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 17,281 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DGX traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.70. 8,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,792. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $134.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

