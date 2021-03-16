QuickFee Limited (ASX:QFE) Insider Bruce Coombes Purchases 300,000 Shares

QuickFee Limited (ASX:QFE) insider Bruce Coombes acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.34 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$102,000.00 ($72,857.14).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.15.

QuickFee Company Profile

QuickFee Limited provides payment and lending solutions to professional service firms in Australia and the United States. The company develops QuickFee, an online platform and lending solution that enables clients to securely pay invoices up-front or over time. QuickFee Limited was founded in 2009 and is based in Baulkham Hills, Australia.

