Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Quidel in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,212,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Quidel in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quidel by 463.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 5,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $917,709.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,790,699.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $165.30 per share, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,956,897.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quidel stock opened at $141.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. Quidel Co. has a twelve month low of $73.01 and a twelve month high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. On average, analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on QDEL shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Quidel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.67.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

