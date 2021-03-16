Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quidel Corp. discovers, develops, manufactures and markets point-of-care, rapid diagnostic tests for detection of medical conditions and illnesses. These products provide accurate, rapid and cost-effective diagnostic information for acute and chronic conditions that affect women’s health throughout the phases of their lives including reproductive status, pregnancy management and osteoporosis. Quidel also provides point-of-care diagnostics for infectious diseases, including influenza A and B, strep throat, H. pylori infection, chlamydia and infectious mononucleosis. “

QDEL has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.67.

Shares of Quidel stock opened at $141.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.75 and a 200 day moving average of $205.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. Quidel has a 1 year low of $73.01 and a 1 year high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Quidel will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $165.30 per share, with a total value of $826,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,956,897.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 5,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $917,709.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,790,699.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 60.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,563,000 after buying an additional 13,029 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 10.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quidel in the third quarter worth approximately $913,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 213.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

