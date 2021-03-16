Quiztok (QTCON) Price Tops $0.0746 on Major Exchanges

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 16th. In the last week, Quiztok has traded up 61.4% against the US dollar. One Quiztok token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0746 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges. Quiztok has a total market capitalization of $47.55 million and approximately $29.01 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000085 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Crypto User Base (CUB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Quiztok Profile

QTCON is a token. It launched on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 637,381,702 tokens. Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php. The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr.

Buying and Selling Quiztok

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

