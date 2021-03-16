Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,025,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,099,000 after buying an additional 3,153,875 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,250,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,494,000 after purchasing an additional 542,700 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,359,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,444,000 after purchasing an additional 159,788 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 1,522,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,750,000 after purchasing an additional 181,794 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,784,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPTS traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.66. 316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,465. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.69. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $31.39.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.