Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 630.9% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 21,361 shares during the period. Change Path LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Renasant Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,548,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.59. 8,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,488. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.18. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $115.43.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

