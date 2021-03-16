Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $342,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth about $16,258,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 550,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,998,000 after buying an additional 64,788 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,660,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,637,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 204.3% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 31,842 shares in the last quarter.

VDC stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.56. 536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,712. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $120.70 and a twelve month high of $175.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.08.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

