Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $532,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 303 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 price target (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,083.46, for a total transaction of $145,842.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33 shares in the company, valued at $68,754.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,347 shares of company stock worth $14,442,531. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded up $48.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,115.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,061. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $2,152.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,039.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,761.28.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

